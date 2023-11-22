Sponsored By

November's Top 20 Stories: Broadcom-VMware, AI in UCaaS, Google Cloud Shake-Up

Plus, images from the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, layoffs at Splunk and a major restructuring at Comcast Business.

Craig Galbraith

December 5, 2023

Top 20 stories

When news broke of a major restructuring and layoffs at Comcast Business, it shook up the channel. It meant hundreds of layoffs across Comcast and Masergy, which the cableco bought in 2021.

It probably comes as little surprise that the changes at Comcast landed in our top 20 stories countdown for November. So did layoffs at Splunk, which the company says are unrelated to its pending acquisition by Cisco.

The grim news doesn't stop there. While much of the industry for the most part was pleased to see Broadcom (finally) closing on its 18-month process of acquiring VMware, the layoffs started piling up.

But it wasn't all tough news in November. The channel celebrated gathering at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit in Miami Beach. You were eager to see photos from the event.

That's just a sampling of what you'll see in our slideshow above featuring the top 20 stories from last month. We compile them by combining online pageview numbers with results from our Channel Futures newsletters. Sign up for those here.

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

