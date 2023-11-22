When news broke of a major restructuring and layoffs at Comcast Business, it shook up the channel. It meant hundreds of layoffs across Comcast and Masergy, which the cableco bought in 2021.

It probably comes as little surprise that the changes at Comcast landed in our top 20 stories countdown for November. So did layoffs at Splunk, which the company says are unrelated to its pending acquisition by Cisco.

The grim news doesn't stop there. While much of the industry for the most part was pleased to see Broadcom (finally) closing on its 18-month process of acquiring VMware, the layoffs started piling up.

But it wasn't all tough news in November. The channel celebrated gathering at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit in Miami Beach. You were eager to see photos from the event.

That's just a sampling of what you'll see in our slideshow above featuring the top 20 stories from last month. We compile them by combining online pageview numbers with results from our Channel Futures newsletters. Sign up for those here.