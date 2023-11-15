Microsoft Ignite 2023 is taking place this week in Seattle and online.

And the event is teeming with news.

Frankly, Microsoft Ignite features too many releases to cover in detail. So, we’ve waded through the onslaught you to bring you a compilation of what we think comprises the most relevant announcements for the channel. You can find the entire newsfeed at the Microsoft blog.

If you want a quick preview, here you go.

Look for a lot of announcements around Copilot, Microsoft’s AI tool that costs $30 per user per month. We don’t have the capacity to review each piece of news around this. If it’s of particular interest to you given the ties to sales and contact center users, as well as users of industry clouds, Dynamics 365, Viva, the Edge browser and more, definitely visit the Microsoft website for more insight.

There’s also a ton of news around Azure and artificial intelligence, though we have strived to spotlight the most channel-centric takeaways in this slideshow.

We also have peeks into news around Windows and security.

Microsoft's Frank X. Shaw

In fact, here's how Frank X. Shaw, chief communications officer at Microsoft, positioned the sum of this year's happenings: "The overarching theme for this year's Ignite is how we are working to empower our customers, partners and developers to thrive in the era of AI," he said. "In 2023, we witnessed entirely new ways of working via technological advances. Organizations count on their partners to provide innovative, efficient and safe solutions that lead to meaningful business outcomes, and we at Microsoft are proud to deliver those results."

Let’s kick off this week’s Microsoft Ignite coverage with a look of what’s coming from cloud computing group Azure, especially as it concerns AI.