14 Partner Program Updates: Dell, Zoom, Google Cloud, More

Several companies announced this year that they're going partner-first. We're starting to see impact of those pivots.

James Anderson

November 15, 2023

  • Dell's highly publicized move to partner-first was one of many that prominent IT vdors have made.
  • Two updates from large cloud communications and CX providers show an increased emphasis on life cycle services.
  • Generative AI unsurprisingly showed up as an area where some vendors are adding incentives.

What does it mean to be channel-first? That's what many technology vendors have been exploring in 2023, according to Channel Futures' latest roundup of partner program updates.

Dell Technologies was by no means the first vendor to declare it was making a shift to partner-first, triggered partly by economic challenges but more so by customer and partner demand. Dell's channel leader in a recent appearance gave an update on how that shift is playing out in the vendor's storage business. SASE provider Iboss shared how it is incentivizing its direct teams to move in such a motion, and HCI provider Nutanix rolled out new rebates and incentives to partners to reward them for driving new business.

In the cloud communications and collaboration world, 8x8 touted its points system, and Zoom rolled out the 2.0 version of its channel program.

Other updates in the partner program world include new certification, enablement and marketing resources.

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

