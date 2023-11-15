What does it mean to be channel-first? That's what many technology vendors have been exploring in 2023, according to Channel Futures' latest roundup of partner program updates.

Dell Technologies was by no means the first vendor to declare it was making a shift to partner-first, triggered partly by economic challenges but more so by customer and partner demand. Dell's channel leader in a recent appearance gave an update on how that shift is playing out in the vendor's storage business. SASE provider Iboss shared how it is incentivizing its direct teams to move in such a motion, and HCI provider Nutanix rolled out new rebates and incentives to partners to reward them for driving new business.

In the cloud communications and collaboration world, 8x8 touted its points system, and Zoom rolled out the 2.0 version of its channel program.

Other updates in the partner program world include new certification, enablement and marketing resources.