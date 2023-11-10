October was a busy month for wheeling and dealing in the channel. The latest M&A features newly announced deals, a few that closed, fresh investments that could lead to new acquisitions, and as always, a big rumor.

Let's start with Mitel and Unify, the combination of which creates what the companies are calling a global UC powerhouse.

Two big names in security − Palo Alto Networks and Proofpoint − made moves of note.

ScanSource told Channel Futures that it now has free cash flow to help its tech service distributor, Intelisys, with new acquisitions. And Vendasta said it just raised $20 million to make some buys of its own.

Furthermore, the rumor mill is spinning around Frontier Communications. If it's for sale soon, T-Mobile could be the leading candidate to buy it, analysts said.

See our slideshow above for the latest M&A that could have a long-lasting impact on the channel. If you missed last month's wrap of mergers and acquisitions, it's here.