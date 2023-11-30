The official number Broadcom layoffs related to its $69 billion acquisition of VMware stand at 2,110 as of Thursday morning.

That data stems from WARN notices the acquisitive chipmaker has filed in multiple states. Most recently, the Virginia Employment Commission published a notice that says 116 people at a Reston, Virginia, location will lose their jobs starting Jan. 26.

The Reston office belonged to VMware prior to the merger.

Those 116 souls add to an ever-growing count as state agencies gradually publish WARN notices from Broadcom and VMware. Broadcom notably is cutting 1,267 jobs at the VMware headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Broadcom is releasing 158 people in Washington state, 169 people in New York, 217 people in Georgia and 184 people in Colorado. That adds up to 2,110

These numbers are incomplete, however, as state WARN regulations usually only require a company to file if 100 or more employees are impacted.

A source inside VMware said the total number of cuts will number between 10,000 and 20,000. Many of the layoffs are staggered up to nine months out.

The behemoth acquisition finally closed after a tedious year and a half of regulatory approval.

Global Impact of Broadcom Layoffs

VMware's 38,000-some employees span across the globe.

The Irish Examiner reported on Tuesday that employees at VMware's office in Cork, Ireland received an email that the company started a consultation process.

Emer Walsh and Eoin English wrote that the VMware employed more than 1,000 people across Ireland. They added that the Cork location is VMware's third largest.

The company launched a research and development hub in Dublin just before Broadcom officially entered discussions with VMware about an acquisition, according to the Irish Examiner.

Sara Rountree and Daire Fitton of CorkBeo report that the process will last six weeks and "identify where changes and restructuring will be carried out."

“The fact the consultation period is going to run through Christmas does lessen the impact a small bit but for people with families and kids it’s a much more stressful situation," one unnamed worker told CorkBeo.

Broadcom has not answered any queries from Channel Futures.

Broadcom's stock has declined from $978 on Friday, Nov. 24, to $925 as of Thursday morning.