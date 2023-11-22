Sponsored By

Images: 2023 MSP 501 Gala & Special Award Winners

We recognized all of our Channel Futures MSP 501 honorees, including our special award winners, during a ceremony at this fall's Channel Futures Leadership Summit in Miami Beach.

Craig Galbraith

November 28, 2023

16 Slides
MSP 501 award winners at Channel Futures Leadership Summit 2023

The Channel Futures MSP 501 Class of '23 gathers on stage at the MSP 501 awards gala at Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Nov. 1, 2023.Steve Hall Photography

The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 came together for one evening in Miami Beach, Florida, earlier this month for recognition during the Channel Futures Leadership Summit.

We like to call it the year's biggest night in the channel.

The MSP 501 is the world's largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers worldwide.

On this night hundreds of 501ers and colleagues broke bread and celebrated their accomplishments. In addition, Channel Futures recognized a number of them as special award winners in categories such as MSP of the Year, Executive of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Security MSP of the Year and more.

Our slideshow above features the winners getting their hardware on stage.

Read more about:

MSPsMSP 501CP Expo/Channel Futures Leadership SummitMSP 501 Rankings

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

Craig Galbraith
