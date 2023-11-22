The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 came together for one evening in Miami Beach, Florida, earlier this month for recognition during the Channel Futures Leadership Summit.

We like to call it the year's biggest night in the channel.

The MSP 501 is the world's largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers worldwide.

On this night hundreds of 501ers and colleagues broke bread and celebrated their accomplishments. In addition, Channel Futures recognized a number of them as special award winners in categories such as MSP of the Year, Executive of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Security MSP of the Year and more.

Our slideshow above features the winners getting their hardware on stage.