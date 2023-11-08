The Google Cloud partner program is undergoing a significant leadership change.

Bronwyn Hastings

Bronwyn Hastings, vice president, ISV ecosystem and channels, is leaving the company on Nov. 10 for another job. Colleen Kapase, who has led the partner program at cloud data storage vendor Snowflake for the last five years, will replace her.

Hastings has not yet said where she is going.

Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global partner ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, shared the news with Google Cloud partner program employees in a Nov. 7 memo.

Google Cloud's Kevin Ichhpurani

“Bron has been a strong leader in the Ecosystem & Channels team and instrumental in the evolution of our partner programs, supporting our ‘partner first’ approach and growing channel revenue contribution,” Ichhpurani wrote, according to internal announcement, which was shared with Channel Futures by a source close to the matter.

“I would like to thank Bron for her contributions to Google Cloud,” Ichhpurani continued. “She made a meaningful and long-lasting impact and has been a dear friend to all of us. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors!”

Google Cloud's Colleen Kapase

Kapase will start her new role on Dec. 4. In the intervening three weeks, though, she may make appearances at certain Google Cloud partner program events.

Hastings’ teams reportedly will be accountable to Ichhpurani until Kapase joins.

Importantly, the shift from Hastings to Kapase represents just that — a personnel change, not a Google Cloud partner program reorganization or adjustment in strategy. Kapase will pick up where Hastings leaves off on Friday.

Achievements

Hastings served as perhaps the most public face of the Google Cloud partner program in her 2.5 years at the company. Before that, she helmed the Citrix channel.

Hastings was instrumental in the creation of a number of Google Cloud partner program efforts, including the new generative AI partner program and its associated incentives. She also crafted many of the updates behind the recent Partner Advantage introductions.

While sending off Hastings with warm thoughts, Ichhpurani further welcomed Kapase with enthusiasm.

“Over the last five years at Snowflake, Colleen built a next-generation, cloud-first partner and channel organization from its infancy to multiple billions of dollars of impact,” he wrote in the Nov. 7 memo. “Colleen previously spent a decade at VMware running Channel and Partner GTM, where a significant portion of their bookings were through resell and distribution channels.”

Both Hastings and Kapase have earned recognition from Channel Futures for their partner program leadership.

Industry Reactions to Google Cloud Partner Program Leadership Change

Channel Futures reached out to several Google Cloud partners for comment on Hastings’ departure and Kapase’s appointment. Only SADA, the Google Cloud-only managed service provider, responded in time for publication of this article.

SADA's Tony Safoian

"I appreciate everything Bron has done in the ecosystem, especially in helping us evolve to be service-led and add more value to our collective set of customers," Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA told Channel Futures. "She has advocated for SADA, encouraging us to continue to further our expertise with Google Cloud solutions and guiding our work around customers to support them at every stage of their life cycle. The Google Cloud partner ecosystem has transformed positively because of her leadership, and we wish her future success. I look forward to welcoming Colleen Kapase as she steps into the role, learning and aligning with her vision."

Snowflake, a Google Cloud vendor partner, appointed Tyler Prince, formerly of Salesforce, to Kapase’s former role in June. He sent a statement on Nov. 8 to Channel Futures about his predecessor’s new position.

"Snowflake's partner ecosystem has experienced unprecedented growth over the past several years and we're grateful for Colleen's leadership and guidance during that time,” Prince said. “We have no doubt Colleen will bring great value to GCP's ecosystem and we look forward to collaborating with her in her new role."