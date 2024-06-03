The last full month of spring was filled with a flurry of new hires and promotions that stack this edition of Channel People on the Move. We feature more than 50 of your friends and colleagues in the slideshow above.

They come from all sides and ends of the channel spectrum. Take the technology services distributors, for instance. Avant hired a new VP of marketing and a senior director of growth, while Intelisys brought back a beloved former employee and Telarus promoted one of its own.

Some of the biggest names in IT made some significant personnel moves as well. Sophos removed "interim" from the title of its new CEO, while HPE promoted a longtime employee to VP of worldwide distribution.

RingCentral leads the way with three people recognized in this edition, including the promotion of one of its best-known channel leaders.

One experienced channel exec even decided to venture out on his own and start a new business.

