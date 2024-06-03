Channel People on the Move: HPE, Avant, Sophos, ConnectWise, More

This month's edition also includes new hires and promotions at Accenture, Barracuda, GTT, Intelisys, Sprinklr, Telarus and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

June 3, 2024

45 Slides
Channel People on the Move May 2024

The last full month of spring was filled with a flurry of new hires and promotions that stack this edition of Channel People on the Move. We feature more than 50 of your friends and colleagues in the slideshow above.

They come from all sides and ends of the channel spectrum. Take the technology services distributors, for instance. Avant hired a new VP of marketing and a senior director of growth, while Intelisys brought back a beloved former employee and Telarus promoted one of its own.

Some of the biggest names in IT made some significant personnel moves as well. Sophos removed "interim" from the title of its new CEO, while HPE promoted a longtime employee to VP of worldwide distribution.

RingCentral leads the way with three people recognized in this edition, including the promotion of one of its best-known channel leaders.

One experienced channel exec even decided to venture out on his own and start a new business.

If you love Channel People on the Move as much as we think you do, don't wait for this slideshow to come around once a month. You can keep up with the changes in near real-time here.

Furthermore, if you missed last month's edition, it's here.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
