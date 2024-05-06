More Sprinklr Layoffs Hit Channel Program, Sales

A few months ago, Sprinklr laid off channel leader Jay Vigeland, prompting a source close to the matter to tell Channel Futures: "That was when I knew I had to start planning."

The customer experience platform on Monday told TechCrunch that a new round of Sprinklr layoffs is impacting roughly 3% of its global workforce, or some 116 people.

These cuts come a mere year after the firm reduced its staff by 4%. A spokesperson for the company stated that this round of Sprinklr layoffs didn't impact any C-level executives.

That same cannot be said for Vigeland, who stood with the company for nearly six years before his ouster in March. Over that time, he served in various positions, including senior vice president of global partnerships; global vice president of cloud, tech and care ecosystems, alliances; and senior director of technology and care ecosystem alliances.

Before that, Vigeland spent time at Dun & Bradstreet leading strategic global alliances and serving as director of global strategic alliances. He did so for nearly nine years, also serving a two-year run as vice president of sales and marketing/business development for Amtren Global Logistics. He has since landed on his feet running his own consulting practice.

Vigeland was superseded by channel executive Jim Nairn

Sprinklr Layoffs Speak to Pattern of Tech Company Furloughs

In March, the Sprinklr replaced its chief technology officer with ex-Adobe VP of engineering Amitabh Misra. He took over the position effective April 1, highlighting a pattern of layoffs and changes in leadership at the unified communications company and in the technology industry as a whole.

During this round of Sprinklr layoffs, we have ascertained that at least one channel leader was laid off in the past week. Our source could also verify that between eight and 10 members of the global channel team were let go by the company during this round of Sprinklr layoffs.

"What I can share is that channel, success and enablement were for sure impacted on this round and over the last few weeks, there were some layoffs in direct sales as well," our source said. "I was not surprised by this by any means, and to see what they do with their channel program will be interesting. By the end of the month, there will be a far more interesting story to share."

A Channel Leader with Adjacent Experience

Jim Nairn now sits at the head of Sprinklr's channel partner program. He brings channel experience from digital adoption platform WalkMe, ServiceNow and EMC, nothing specifically in the unified communications arena.

Sprinklr's Jim Nairn

The move, however, could speak to bringing in an outsider to run a partner program when other efforts have proven ineffective.

Sprinklr in 2023 launched its Unified Partners Program, which it called "the next evolution of the Sprinklr partner program." It includes independent consultants; referral partners and technological solution brokers (TSBs); and business process outsourcing (BPO) partners.

We reached out to Sprinklr for further comment and had not heard back by the time of publication.