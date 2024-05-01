Street Steps Aside, Pax8 Promotes CTO to CEO

Cloud marketplace provider Pax8 on Wednesday said that Scott Chasin, the company's chief technology officer, would take over as chief executive.

Chasin has served as CTO at Pax8 since 2021 and will succeed company founder John Street in leadership. Street will remain with the company as chairman of Pax8's board of directors.

Pax8's John Street

“Today marks the beginning of a new era at Pax8, as it is my pleasure to announce that Scott Chasin is officially now the CEO,” said Street. “I met Scott at the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey nearly three decades ago and have seen first-hand how he leads, dreams, and executes. He has a strong vision and the potential to take Pax8 further as a product-led technology company. Pax8 is on track to become an iconic brand, and I am thrilled to leave it in such capable hands and excited for what comes next.”

Chasin expressed his support for the company's founder and his hope to uphold his predecessor's vision during the Pax8 leadership change.

“As I step into the CEO role, I’m humbled and energized by the vast potential ahead. According to Canalys, 99% of companies worldwide are small-midsize businesses, which rely heavily on IT solution providers for their technology adoption and integrations," said Chasin. "Through our innovative marketplace, top-tier enablement programs and connected community, Pax8 will empower our partners’ success and propel businesses around the world into the digital future.”

Chasin has served in executive roles for more than 30 years and has founded and operated multiple technology startups, including USA.NET, MX Logic and ProtectWise.

Chasin isn't the only one to get a new leadership role at Pax8. Robb Reck, a former trust officer from Red Canary, took over as chief trust and security officer at the company in January. Robert Belgrave became chief operating officer in January, while Libby McIlhanny stepped in as chief product officer.

The appointment of Chasin comes two weeks after Pax8 confirmed a 5% reduction in workforce, saying that the cuts "will enable us to optimize operations, increase alignment, and position our business for long-term success."