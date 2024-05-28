Global internet service provider GTT Communications announced a new leader for its efforts with technology services distributors (TSDs) and other channel partners.

Mia Martuscelli now works as senior vice president and channel leader for GTT's indirect channel in the Americas. That role, the company said, puts her in oversight of relationships with TSDs, IT consultants and "other third-party distribution channels."

“GTT is committed to our channel partnerships and to working together to simplify, connect and secure networks for global enterprises on their digital cloud journey,” said Martuscelli.

GTT's Mia Martuscelli

Working with GTT Partners

TSDs (formerly known as master agents) and the technology advisors (agents) that leverage their contracts and support are a key route-to-market for many telecom service providers and software providers. Technology advisors source a wide array of managed services providers like GTT for their end customers.

“I am delighted to lead the development and growth of our indirect go-to-market channels, positioning GTT as the most compelling choice for partners marketing managed networking and security services to distributed enterprises.”

Martuscelli most recently led business development at American Tower. Prior to that, she spent a decade at data center company Equinix, where she worked in global account management and strategic alliances. On her LinkedIn profile, she lists network service providers and global systems integrators among the partners she worked with in her time at Equinix.

She also did two stints at companies now affiliated with Lumen Technologies, including from 2009 to 2011 with Level 3 Communications.

GTT's Ed Morche

“Mia brings a wealth of sales and business development experience solving customer challenges in the evolving networking, cloud and cybersecurity landscape,” GTT CEO Ed Morche said. “Her extensive skills and expertise complement our customer-centric approach and the collaborative way we go to market with our partners to successfully address customer challenges together.”

GTT last October appointed Morche as its CEO, replacing Ernie Ortega. Morche and Martuscelli worked together for two years at Level 3 Communications (which later merged with CenturyLink) from 2009-2011. At the time, she was serving as sales director for large enterprise, and he was leading federal sales.

Level 3 Alums

The Level 3/CenturyLink/Lumen connection is strong in GTT's leadership. Recently appointed chief product and technology officer Fletcher Keister came up through the Level 3 side to Lumen before joining GTT last fall. Joan Logan, whom GTT appointed as Americas president in January, worked at Global Crossing before its acquisition by Level 3 and ultimately CenturyLink. Recently appointed senior vice president of revenue operations Mike Little also hails from Level 3 and CenturyLink.

GTT channel leadership shifted around the same time that it made changes at the top level of the company. Ken Bisnoff departed his role as senior vice president, channel leader, last August. He ultimately moved to AireSpring.

David Longo, known for his efforts in Verizon's channel program, in August assumed the role of vice president of channel sales for the East.