Channel People on the Move: RingCentral, Spectrum, Palo Alto, Verizon, More

This month's Channel People on the Move also features hires and promotions at Comcast, Zayo, Lumen, ExtraHop, Coro and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

April 30, 2024

38 Slides
Channel People on the Move April 2024

We have almost 50 more new hires and promotions to showcase in this month's edition of Channel People on the Move.

Take tech services distributors Avant and Intelisys, for instance, which both had moves of note.

Several vendors, including Cloudflare, Cyberhaven and Nextiva, got new channel leaders whom you probably know.

As always, Channel Futures' Channel People on the Move includes everyone from channel managers on up to C-suiters making important decisions, and everyone in between.

You can always keep up with Channel People on the Move as it happens on our webpage dedicated to the topic.

Miss last month's edition? Check it out here. Then see our slideshow above for the latest hires and promotions in the channel.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal