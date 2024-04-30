Channel People on the Move: RingCentral, Spectrum, Palo Alto, Verizon, More
This month's Channel People on the Move also features hires and promotions at Comcast, Zayo, Lumen, ExtraHop, Coro and more.
April 30, 2024
We have almost 50 more new hires and promotions to showcase in this month's edition of Channel People on the Move.
Take tech services distributors Avant and Intelisys, for instance, which both had moves of note.
Several vendors, including Cloudflare, Cyberhaven and Nextiva, got new channel leaders whom you probably know.
As always, Channel Futures' Channel People on the Move includes everyone from channel managers on up to C-suiters making important decisions, and everyone in between.
You can always keep up with Channel People on the Move as it happens on our webpage dedicated to the topic.
Miss last month's edition? Check it out here. Then see our slideshow above for the latest hires and promotions in the channel.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
7 Tips for Channel Partners Hosting EventsApril 30, 2024|7 Slides
MSP M&A, IT Glue Have Their Day at Kaseya Connect 2024April 30, 2024|4 Slides
The Gately Report: New Mitel CISO to Tackle Cyber Challenges Related to Unify AcquisitionApril 29, 2024|12 Slides
FTC Noncompete Ban Could Further the Channel's EvolutionApril 25, 2024|6 Slides