Wildix, the cloud-based unified communications provider, has appointed Jason Uslan, a former RingCentral executive, as vice president of global sales, a newly created role. Furthermore, Rob Loakes will take over as the company's U.K. country manager, overseeing U.K.-focused channel efforts, succeeding Ian Rowan, who will step in as the CEO of the company's retail communications division, x-hoppers.

Loakes was the company's senior channel manager from 2017 until a promotion to lead lead Wildix channel efforts for the U.K. market.

Uslan shared with Channel Futures that his experience driving thriving, global go-to-market teams prepared him well for his new role.

Wildix's Jason Uslan

"I'm keen to hit the ground running and apply my hard skills and deep wisdom of the UC market to help drive even more success, for both Wildix and our partners," said Uslan.

In his first few months, Uslan plans to prioritize standardizing and optimizing the firm's approach to partners.

"I'm eager to tap into our team's great potential to increase the support we provide across sales, technical support and marketing, and my goal is to establish a solid framework that consistently supports our partners in every aspect, paving the way for long-term success and a stronger market positioning," he told us.

Working 'Very Closely' with Wildix Channel

Uslan, the UCaaS player's head of sales, will work with channel leadership, as the roles are like two peas in a pod. He said the duo plan to work "very closely" together.

He likewise expressed that doing so will be a "priority."

"I plan to meet as many current and potential partners as possible, both in the U.K. and globally, to listen and understand their needs so I can better support them in our strategy and help them amplify their sales growth and success as our partners," he said.

Regarding his leadership strategy, Uslan voiced continued understanding and adapting to Wildix channel partner needs as the objective.

"But our long-term play goes beyond technology — we stand by our partners every step of the way, helping to amplify their impact and maximize their growth potential," the sales executive told Channel Futures.

With 100% of sales stemming from the Wildix channel, Uslan stressed that the company's entire business is a partner-first model.

"From the very start, we make it a point to meet potential partners where they are, whether that's at roadshows, events, you name it," said Uslan.

For existing Wildix channel partners, Uslan said it’s all about amplifying and maximizing their potential growth by giving them continuous support across Wildix's entire ecosystem, from training webinars, workshops, partner programs, 24/7 support and tech innovation.

Forecasting 'Significant' Growth in the UK

Loakes, who is set to lead the charge for Wildix channel efforts in the U.K., told us about the growth of the Wildix channel in the U.K. over the past six years, which he called "significant."

Wildix's Rob Loakes

He said the UCaaS player forecasts at least 20% Wildix channel growth in 2024 alone.

"In terms of achieving this, we will recruit this year in the U.K. and we are looking for at least one, possibly two new area managers to aid our partner network and work with them from a continued strategic approach to ensure their growth within their business and continued positioning of Wildix," Loakes said.