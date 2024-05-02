ScanSource-owned tech services distributor Intelisys announced a splash hire on Thursday with the appointment of Eddie Acosta.

Acosta will work as vice president of sales for the company's Central region. He comes over from rival tech services distributor Avant, where he was vice president of sales strategy for North America.

Now he'll oversee Intelisys' sales team for the central U.S. Intelisys shares that Acosta will take responsibility for strategy, account management and business development.

Intelisys' Eddie Acosta

Acosta has worked for Intelisys in the past. The TSD brought him over from Windstream in 2014, and he moved up the ranks from a senior manager of partner development to senior director of sales.

“Eddie has a proven track record of success and sales leadership within the channel and will bring a commitment to deliver exceptional value to our sales partners,” said Bob Farbak, Intelisys' senior vice president of sales. “We’re excited to welcome Eddie back to the Intelisys team and look forward to the contributions he will make as we drive growth opportunities for our partners.”

Intelisys' Bob Farbak

Acosta is slotting into a position that Farbak recently vacated. Intelisys announced in January that Farbak would serve as senior vice president of sales.

Intelisys is in the midst of a search for different personnel. The various TSDs are working to attract and retain top talent, and some of these executives have shuffled from one TSD to another. Mike Wolfington, for example, last year moved from Intelisys to Avant to become regional vice president of sales for the West.

