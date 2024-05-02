Intelisys Lures Back Exec Who Left for Avant

The Windstream alum will slot into the role Bob Farbak previously held as sales leader for the central U.S.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

May 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Intelisys
MASHKA/Shutterstock

ScanSource-owned tech services distributor Intelisys announced a splash hire on Thursday with the appointment of Eddie Acosta.

Acosta will work as vice president of sales for the company's Central region. He comes over from rival tech services distributor Avant, where he was vice president of sales strategy for North America.

Now he'll oversee Intelisys' sales team for the central U.S. Intelisys shares that Acosta will take responsibility for strategy, account management and business development.

Eddie_Acosta_Intelisys.jpg

Intelisys' Eddie Acosta

Acosta has worked for Intelisys in the past. The TSD brought him over from Windstream in 2014, and he moved up the ranks from a senior manager of partner development to senior director of sales.

“Eddie has a proven track record of success and sales leadership within the channel and will bring a commitment to deliver exceptional value to our sales partners,” said Bob Farbak, Intelisys' senior vice president of sales. “We’re excited to welcome Eddie back to the Intelisys team and look forward to the contributions he will make as we drive growth opportunities for our partners.”

Farbak_Bob.jpg

Intelisys' Bob Farbak

Acosta is slotting into a position that Farbak recently vacated. Intelisys announced in January that Farbak would serve as senior vice president of sales.

Intelisys is in the midst of a search for different personnel. The various TSDs are working to attract and retain top talent, and some of these executives have shuffled from one TSD to another. Mike Wolfington, for example, last year moved from Intelisys to Avant to become regional vice president of sales for the West.

Related:Answering 10 Burning Questions About ScanSource 'NewCo'

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
