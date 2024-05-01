HPE Moves Bernhardt Into Worldwide Distribution VP Role

HPE has filled its VP of distribution post through an internal promotion.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

May 1, 2024

Michael Bernhardt promoted at HPE
Crazy nook/Shutterstock

Eight months after promoting Simon Ewington to VP of its worldwide channel and partner ecosystem, HPE on Wednesday said it's promoting Michael Bernhardt to Ewington’s former position of VP of worldwide distribution.

Bernhardt previously was HPE’s global account manager for distributor TD Synnex. He will continue to support the distribution giant in his new role. Bernhardt joined HPE (then HP) in 1996, and has worked in sales operations, channel sales and management since then. He was part of HPE’s global distribution sales organization since 2019.

HPE's Michael Bernhardt

HPE's Michael Bernhardt

Like Ewington, Bernhardt is based in Europe. Ewington lives in Switzerland and Bernhardt works out of Germany.

“I am pleased to have Michael Bernhardt move into this important leadership role,” Ewington said. “He’s had a remarkable career here at HPE working with our key distribution partners and is well-respected for the success he has helped them achieve. I am confident his experience and expertise will be a driving force for continued success within this critical segment of our business.”

Heiko Meyer, EVP and chief sales officer at HPE, cited Bernhardt’s experience in working with HPE’s distributors in previous roles.

Distribution Cred a Strength for Michael Bernhardt

“I am thrilled that Michael Bernhardt will lead the worldwide distribution business for HPE,” Meyer said. “His extensive experience working with the channel, specifically distributors, is a key strength that will enable him to drive growth for this strategic segment of our business. He is skilled at putting himself in the shoes of HPE’s distribution partners which builds relevancy within the market and contributes to our joint success.” 

Related:HPE Names Simon Ewington VP, Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem

Jason Boxall, SVP Advanced Solutions, TD Synnex EMEA, said he was happy that Bernhardt will continue to work with his company.

We are delighted to know that Michael Bernhardt is advancing his career at HPE,” Boxall said. “His leadership and strategic partnership have added tremendous value to TD Synnex. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver solutions to our customers around the world.”

HPE has been reshaping its Partner Ready Vantage Program to add MSPs and other solution providers that can provide hybrid cloud, edge and AI technologies. The program has three tracks: build, sell and service, and centers of excellence that offer training, sales tools, go-to-market offerings, enablement and other types of content to support its partners.

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
