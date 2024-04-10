Contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platforms continue to multiply and improve.

The recent Enterprise Connect conference played host to countless vendors rolling out new tech products that will help businesses with their contact center and customer experience strategies.

There's GoTo, which targeted the enterprise with a new offering. There's Amazon, which added third-party application support and gen AI. Vonage added noise cancellation to its platform, RingCentral added CRM integrations, and NICE added an AI tool.

Do you sell or service something other than CCaaS? Not to worry, as we feature plenty of other tech categories in this roundup. For MSPs, N-able improved its Microsoft cloud management capabilities. Connectivity-focused resellers might find T-Mobile's 5G connected laptop play interesting.

It's all here on Channel Futures' monthly roundup of new tech products and services. In the slideshow above, check out 15 channel-impacting offerings.

