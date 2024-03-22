You can always expect a new AI tool from the big tech providers.
New tech products designed to help businesses oversee generative AI deployments continue to proliferate.
Cisco joined a long list of vendors offering software that will give enterprise users and service partners more visibility and control into how businesses are interacting with large language models (LLMs). At the same time, Salesforce-owned Slack made an AI agent of its own generally available to save users time.
Although AI tends to get all the headlines, it's not the only show in town. A cybersecurity provider rolled out remediation scripts for MSPs to use. Aggregators and other telecom providers increasingly are playing with Low Earth Orbit satellite internet access.
And in the M&A world, companies such as Earthlink are expanding their footprints with fixed wireless access and other types of connectivity.
In the slideshow above, read about new tech products and services from vendors that partners can either sell or use themselves.
