You can always expect a new AI tool from the big tech providers.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

March 22, 2024

8 Slides
New tech products

New tech products designed to help businesses oversee generative AI deployments continue to proliferate.

Cisco joined a long list of vendors offering software that will give enterprise users and service partners more visibility and control into how businesses are interacting with large language models (LLMs). At the same time, Salesforce-owned Slack made an AI agent of its own generally available to save users time.

Although AI tends to get all the headlines, it's not the only show in town. A cybersecurity provider rolled out remediation scripts for MSPs to use. Aggregators and other telecom providers increasingly are playing with Low Earth Orbit satellite internet access.

And in the M&A world, companies such as Earthlink are expanding their footprints with fixed wireless access and other types of connectivity.

In the slideshow above, read about new tech products and services from vendors that partners can either sell or use themselves.

Or check out the previous new offerings roundup.

Read more about:

AgentsVARs/SIsMSPsProducts and Services

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo