Reinvent Telecom, NetSapiens Team on White-Label UC&C

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Reinvent Telecom is partnering with NetSapiens, the cloud-native communications platform provider, to offer next-generation unified communications (UC&C) solutions to its reseller partners.

Reinvent, the provider of wholesale unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions, has a pair of partner programs.

The first is a white-label program for businesses that are or want to become certified internet telephony service providers. They can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, tech support staff and optional private-label billing program. These white-label wholesale partners set their rates and sell under their own brand, owning the customer.

The second is a co-branded program, which allows businesses to be white-label cloud communications providers while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent’s team. Partners in this program sell under their own brand, set their rates and keep all of the profit margin.

“We’re looking forward to offering MSPs, telecom resellers and broadband providers a choice of platforms to best meet their needs," said David Ansehl, director of channels at Reinvent. "The addition of the NetSapiens platform offers our reseller partners next-generation capabilities, flexibility and cost-efficiencies that can help them to grow their white-label wholesale or cobranded cloud communications businesses.”

Look for Reinvent to roll out the Netsapiens platform to its partners later this year.

Reinvent made Monday's announcement in conjunction with the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit in Las Vegas.