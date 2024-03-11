Aryaka Launches Unified SASE Service

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO/MSP SUMMIT — Aryaka Networks (CP Expo Booth #1439) is expanding its secure access service edge (SASE) platform with new cybersecurity and management capabilities.

The San Mateo, California-based managed SASE and SD-WAN service provider announced its Unified SASE as a Service offering on Monday, in conjunction with the start of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit in Las Vegas. The solution is now generally available following an early customer access program.

Aryaka executives said the platform's newly added single-pass architecture makes it a unique offering when it combines with Aryaka's existing feature set.

Aryaka's Renuka Nadkarni

“Today’s distributed workforces, increased security threats and hybrid application deployments make delivering secure, performant network access to applications and data harder than ever. Current solutions all compromise on some aspects of performance, security, flexibility and agility, creating risk and user experience gaps,” chief product officer Renuka Nadkarni said. “Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service is the only solution that meets customers where they are, enabling them to modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments today and in the future.”

The updates include:

OnePassTM Architecture, which enforces policy in a distributed manner. Network managers use a distributed data plane, a unified control plane and a single management pane.

A new SmartSecure next-generation firewall (NGFW), which includes secure web gateway (SWG), anti-malware and an intrusion prevention system (IPS)

New self-management capabilities accessed through Aryaka's customer portal.

These features combine with Aryaka's private network backbone and its application performance capabilities.

Aryaka and the channel partners that sell and manage its solutions seek to gain their unfair share of a SASE market that grew at a 31% clip to $8.4 billion in 2023, according to Dell'Oro Group.

What Is Unified SASE?

In order to define unified SASE, one must first define SASE. The Gartner-coined term presupposes that network and security teams are converging and looking for consolidated products.

SASE vendors offer both advanced cybersecurity features (generally including next-gen firewall and secure web gateway at a minimum) and networking features such as software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN). These features are managed through a cloud-based platform.

But Dell'Oro Group goes further to create categories of unified and disaggregated SASE based on how closely integrated the cybersecurity and networking and features are with one another, and whether they come from the same vendor. Unified SASE, Dell'Oro Group says, is growing faster than its disaggregated contemporary.

Craig Patterson, Aryaka's senior vice president of global channels, said his company has built flexibility and scalability into its platform. Namely, he said the new single-pass architecture will allow partners to integrate the Aryaka service with existing security features in the customer's tech stack if the client doesn't want to perform a full rip-and-replace.

“As a partner-led company, Aryaka understands that an ‘all or nothing’ approach to SASE is impractical for channel partners to recommend to business clients that already have invested in security solutions,” Patterson said. “With Aryaka, partners now have the technology and service platform to help companies evolve their network security at their own pace regardless of their starting point.”

Channel Growth

Patterson earlier this year shared bullish statistics about the growth of Aryaka's partner business. Partner deal pipeline increased 88%, and the channel's share of overall revenue jumped from 73% to 85%.

Aryaka in February tapped a new CEO. Aryaka executive board chairman and Google Cloud alum Shailesh Shukla accepted the position. He succeeded Matt Carter, who now leads Intrado.