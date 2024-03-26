ENTERPRISE CONNECT — Big names that do business in the channel, including GoTo, Vonage and NICE, on Tuesday unveiled new services and enhancements to products in conjunction with Enterprise Connect, the big communications and collaboration event happening in Orlando, Florida.

GoTo

GoTo introduced AI innovations and more than 60 new offerings, capabilities and features throughout its portfolio. The biggest include AI screen translation, which instantly detects and translates text on the user's screen into a contact center agent's preferred language; Admin GoPilot, which finds answers to queries that the company says makes IT teams' decision-making more informed; and an AI optimization add-on for GoTo Contact Center, which improves agent productivity with AI-generated interaction summaries.

Vonage

Vonage added Enhanced Noise Cancellation to Vonage Contact Center. This feature uses machine learning to eliminate disruptive background noises and voices. The company says it boosts agent productivity and reduces the average handle time, thus improving the customer experience.

It is fully embedded and available out of the box, cutting out the middleman − the onsite developer or the IT department − that would normally have to manually integrate the technology.

NICE

NICE is debuting the next generation of its Enlighten Copilot, which it designed specifically for supervisors and customer experience decision-makers. Powered by AI, NICE says Enlighten Copilot meets the needs of the increasingly complex operational and analytical work that CX leaders put in today.

“Built from thousands of models trained on CX-specific interactions, NICE Enlighten Copilot amplifies skilled labor, automating repetitive tasks and delivering faster access to knowledge. In combination with NICE Enlighten Actions, CX leaders can increase decision velocity and realize business goals faster, streamlining operations and ultimately driving exceptional customer experience," said Barry Cooper, president, CX division, NICE.

RingCentral

RingCentral at Enterprise Connect on Tuesday said RingCX, its native-AI powered contact center, now has more than 1,000 features, is in more countries and has added new CRM integrations.

RingCX made its debut in the U.S. and Canada in November. Now it is available in the U.K. and the European Union, including France and Germany, and is launching in Australia. It supports multiple languages, notably French, Italian, Spanish and German.

RingCX, which now sports up to 160 global customers, is appropriate for businesses of all sizes, RingCentral says.

RingCX also has added integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Microsoft Dynamics 365. They are all available now in beta. Look for more integrations in the second half of the year.

United Office

Managed service provider United Office expanded its TCNIQ Sentiment Analysis offering. The company says TCNIQ uses AI to transform voice interactions, creating the ability to coach employees in real-time, which in turn improves their ability to effectively communicate their company's messaging and brand to customers.

In addition to real-time call analysis, new TCNIQ features include "whisper coaching," a computer-generated voice that quietly guides staff through challenging calls or in training situations; and real-time delivery of critical notifications that increase visibility and convenience for customers, allowing them to react more quickly to serious issues that might impact their businesses.

