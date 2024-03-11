Sponsored By

GoTo Debuts Contact Center Pro for Midmarket, Enterprise

The company calls Contact Center Pro modern and flexible.

Craig Galbraith

March 11, 2024

GoTo Contact Center Pro unveiled
CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — GoTo (CP Expo Booth #1531) has unveiled a new contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering that it says is ideal for medium-size and large businesses.

GoTo says Contact Center Pro gives businesses a modern, flexible platform that includes omnichannel capabilities, powerful integrations and agent interfaces, as well as access to rich data and dee[p insights.

“GoTo has helped nearly a million organizations with their IT and business communications needs, and in doing so, we’ve gained a deep understanding of what companies really need," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer at the SaaS and remote work tools provider. "We’ve harnessed this knowledge and experience to expand our CCaaS offerings to midmarket businesses and enterprises with the launch of GoTo Contact Center Pro. GoTo Contact Center Pro provides growing businesses with a modern contact center solution they can trust without compromising on features, cost or simplicity."

GoTo Contact Center features include: advanced omnichannel capabilities that allow agents to respond to customers when and where they need help on their preferred channel, even if that’s not where the conversation started; advanced analytics and campaign management tools to better understand customer sentiment, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions; agent analytics and real-time reporting features; and easy onboarding and deployment, along with a variety of integrations for CRM, workforce management tools and productivity tools.

GoTo announced the new product Monday in conjunction with the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

