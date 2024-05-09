Technology vendors are courting VARs, MSPs, SIs, TAs, ISVs and any other partner acronym you can think of.

In an era where "channel-led" is a hot term, countless companies are adding support and financial incentives to channel partners that can help scale their sales and services.

Channel Futures' monthly roundup of channel partner program news runs the gamut of technology types. A global internet carrier signed an agreement with a tech services distributor to access American partners working in the agent model. A power management company is sweetening the pot on deal registration discounts for top-tier partners. A data streaming provider is helping systems integrators staff their professional services.

April saw several companies specializing in governance or security for SaaS and AI lean more on partners to help them scale. Privacy management provider OneTrust and SaaS security provider Adaptive Shield are two examples of vendors deepening their partner incentives.

In the slideshow above, Channel Futures summarizes 15 channel partner program announcements from leading technology suppliers.