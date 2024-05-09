New Programs for Channel Partners: Eaton, Cisco, Kaseya, eSentire

Startups and established companies are both looking to use channel partners more for their sales and services. We have updates from ESET, D&H, Oracle NetSuite and more.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

May 9, 2024

15 Slides
Channel partner program updates

Technology vendors are courting VARs, MSPs, SIs, TAs, ISVs and any other partner acronym you can think of.

In an era where "channel-led" is a hot term, countless companies are adding support and financial incentives to channel partners that can help scale their sales and services.

Channel Futures' monthly roundup of channel partner program news runs the gamut of technology types. A global internet carrier signed an agreement with a tech services distributor to access American partners working in the agent model. A power management company is sweetening the pot on deal registration discounts for top-tier partners. A data streaming provider is helping systems integrators staff their professional services.

April saw several companies specializing in governance or security for SaaS and AI lean more on partners to help them scale. Privacy management provider OneTrust and SaaS security provider Adaptive Shield are two examples of vendors deepening their partner incentives.

In the slideshow above, Channel Futures summarizes 15 channel partner program announcements from leading technology suppliers.

Read more about:

AgentsMSPsVARs/SIsPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal