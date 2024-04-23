Docubee partners now have access to the intelligent contract automation platform provider’s expanded partner program.

The Docubee channel partner program aims to make it easier for ISVs, VARs, MSPs and referral companies to offer their clients versatile e-signature solutions. The program allows companies to expand their business opportunities and enhance customer satisfaction by providing access to crucial solutions and resources, the company said.

With this new program, Docubee’s e-signature solution integrates with and enhances pre-existing solutions, software and apps. This integration provides custom workflow and automation capabilities, including the option to white-label services.

Docubee securely automates the document-signing process, allowing users to generate, send, sign and store their documents. In addition to capturing legally binding signatures, Docubee’s white-labeled solution also notifies stakeholders through automated email routing to streamline the entire workflow.

More Support, Benefits for Docubee Partners

Steve Wilson, Docubee’s chief product officer, said his company has worked with partners in the past that have come in through marketing channels.

Docubee's Steve Wilson

“This launch represents an expansion of our existing partner program, allowing us to reach other types of channel partners who aren’t aware of the opportunities Docubee can add to their current revenue streams,” he said. “This expansion comes with the addition of structured support, dedicated internal teams and streamlined benefits for partners across various levels and business models.”

Docubee chose the launch of a formal channel partner program as one of its go-to-market focuses for 2024, Wilson said.

“Channel partners are essential for our growth as a brand, and are mutually beneficial to participants,” he said. “The success of our current partnerships provided great messaging on the value proposition for the improved Docubee channel partner program. Our product and API capabilities have also evolved over the years thanks to feedback from our partners and their end users. This has informed what new services we offer partners, such as sales and marketing enablement, and added support.”

The expanded partner program will make it easier for Docubee partners to work with the company, Wilson said.

“We have added members to the team who will actively help channel partners become successful through support, customized pricing, sales enablement, training and strategic planning,” he said. “These elements will help provide a competitive advantage for partners with personalized resources fit to their needs.”

Through the expanded program, Docubee partners gain access to key benefits: