Spin.AI partners now have access to the SaaS security provider’s “supersized” partner program.

That’s according to Rocco Donnino, Spin.AI’s senior vice president of global strategic alliances and channels. Spin.AI expanded its existing partner program based on demand from multiple partner types, their expectations and the ability to support their needs, especially the MSP community.

The program aims to support and expand the businesses of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace MSPs, MSSPs, resellers and distribution partners by advancing their cybersecurity offerings with Spin.AI’s all-in-one SaaS security solution for mission-critical applications.

The tiered program offers a multitenant platform for SaaS security, allowing partners to broaden their business scope and tap into new revenue opportunities, according to Spin.AI. It facilitates entry into previously untapped markets and meets the advancing cybersecurity needs of clients.

The Spin.AI program delivers “significant” margin potential, inclusive of both managed and professional services, and offers flexible pricing models, all within a partner-first framework that aligns with varying business models.

Strategic Investment in Spin.AI Partners

“This is a strategic investment and initiative throughout the organization in order to meet the needs of our partners and scale our business as a leading provider of SaaS data security and ISV,” Donnino said. “This is a top-down, bottom-up change in the organization to ensure we have a partner-first methodology based on the initial successes we were seeing in the channel. I joined Spin.AI in early December to put in place the partner-first methodology, process, tools and resources needed to meet the needs of our diverse channel based on my 22-plus years of working with global channels and alliances.”

Key highlights of the program include:

Each tier provides a custom suite of benefits, including financial discounts, specialized onboarding, enablement, marketing, channel and support resources.

The framework enhances partners’ success across various aspects of their business, such as managed and professional services.

The program addresses the unique SaaS security challenges of a broad spectrum of industries, such as technology, retail, manufacturing, media, education, law, health care, commercial real estate and hospitality.

Soliciting Feedback From Partners

As Spin.AI welcomed partners to offer its solutions to their customers, “we would solicit their feedback, listen and implement new processes, develop new tools and guidelines on how to improve our program," Donnino said.

Spin AI's Rocco Donnino

“Surveying our partners was very important, as well as taking what I’ve known to be successful from my past experience in understanding what partners need to invest in new solutions, build their business and their security stack around the solutions like Spin.AI provides,” he said.

Partners can now also wrap their professional and managed services around Spin.AI’s platform and solutions, Donnino said.

“We have built in aggressive margins and deal registration to meet the different tiers a partner is looking for from the program,” he said. “SpinOne’s all-in-one SaaS platform makes it easy to deploy, manage and monitor our SaaS security solutions for their customers to ensure speed to value, low cost to implement and maintain, and the fastest SLA on the market.”

Spin.AI adds stickiness on every Microsoft 365/Google Workspace seat sold as partners can attach its solutions to those offerings, Donnino said.