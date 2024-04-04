Tines, the secure automation platform provider, has launched its new partner program to accelerate its growth with the channel, and recruit more resellers and MSSPs.

The Tines channel partner program aims to deliver the financial, technical, business and go-to-market support partners need to help their customers transform their workflows. The company has established relationships with more than 200 organizations, including an extensive network of channel partners like GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Evotek and Kudelski.

Terry Tripp, Tines’ chief revenue officer, said this is the official launch of his company’s channel partner program.

Tines' Terry Tripp

“That said, partners have played a key role in Tines go-to-market strategy from the outset and this program launch is the culmination of the investment that we've been making in our partner ecosystem over the last two-and-a-half years,” he said. “Given Tines’ accelerated growth, it was the perfect time to launch a more formal program as we have reached a level where it made sense to add more structure and transparency. Ultimately, the push to scale through partners comes as Tines is seeing a significant increase in customer demand, and the launch of the partner program is timed perfectly to help us extend our reach into the market.”

New Partner Program Includes Three Tiers

The new partner program will segment Tines’ channel partner ecosystem into three tiers – verified, select and growth – based on the investment they make in Tines and its shared customers. Members at all levels will receive competitive incentives, dedicated sales and support, and a wide range of marketing and enablement tools. These rewards and resources will become incrementally more valuable as partners progress through the tiers, and grow their Tines expertise and experience.

In 2023, the secure automation provider doubled the total number of partners in its community to 200, 90% of new customer deals involved partners and 35% of net new revenue was sourced from partnerships.

With the new partner program, Tines also has introduced product and technical certifications so partners are fully certified on the Tines platform and equipped to provide expertise to shared customers.

“We’ve listened closely to the needs of our channel partners, such as GuidePoint, Optiv, Trace3, Evotek and Kudelski, whilst developing this partner program,” Tripp said. “We focused on building an offering with industry leading benefits, while also being transparent and easy to understand. Because Tines allows entire teams to automate their workflows and transform their process by connecting all of their tools using a simple, intuitive system, it’s always been a compelling solution for channel partners to incorporate into their solution set. However, now with the launch of the new partner program, partners will be able to unlock more resources based on the investments they make with Tines, which will be crucial for driving our shared growth.”