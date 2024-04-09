Cranium, the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) security and trust software provider, has launched a new reseller program.

The Cranium Connect Reseller Program aims to provide new opportunities for organizations to discover the benefits of enhancing AI security and governance. The reseller program fosters a community of value-added partners, security and risk-focused service providers and alliance partners.

This initiative focuses on channels for resale, services and support to enhance partners' profit and predictability. Those joining the reseller program will get competitive margins, access to advanced services and a surge in customer demand, all driven by Cranium’s strategic marketing efforts.

Claudia Slane, Cranium’s senior director of alliance and channel, global, said this is Cranium’s first partner program.

Cranium's Claudia Slane

“The need for the new program was led by a demand from our partners to support our commitment to being a 100% channel organization, which arose as we recognized the importance of empowering and helping our partners be profitable,” she said. “Our strategic goal drove the inception of this program to help us achieve our vision of scaling as an organization while empowering our partners. We designed the program to ensure our partners could benefit from competitive margins on products and services, while maintaining the predictability they need to thrive. We are excited to introduce this program that fosters partner profitability and supports our shared goals of growth and success.”

Reseller Program Details

The program has distinct tiers, each offering escalating benefits and support.

Additional benefits for Cranium partners include access to dedicated partner testing environments, certification training, promotional opportunities, comprehensive support via the partner portal, a hub for sales and marketing resources, and deal registration management.

Slane said partner input was instrumental in shaping the new program.

“They wanted a program that was straightforward to understand,” she said. “We were careful not to overcomplicate things, and aimed for clarity and simplicity. The partners wanted a straightforward program with profitability and predictability. As a startup, we aspire to be effortless to work with, and we make every effort to ensure that our partners find it manageable to collaborate with us.”

The new program makes it easier for partners to work with Cranium, Slane said.

“It is highly profitable, and ample service margins are available for partners to take advantage of,” she said. “We aim to leverage our partner network to maximize their earnings potential. The program rollout is simple and easy to use; built this way so we can grow into it. We focus on margins for partners versus program levels and dollar thresholds, and certifications to meet.”