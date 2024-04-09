ExtraHop partners now have access to the cloud-native network detection and response (NDR) provider's new partner program.

The new program debuts under the leadership of newly appointed vice president of worldwide channel sales Christine Camp.

ExtraHop says its partners and joint customers will benefit from new pricing and discounts, an interactive partner portal, a restructured tiering system, free training and enablement, recognition and awards programs, and more.

ExtraHop's Christine Camp

“This is a new program with enhanced features, leveraging infrastructure investments and people investments, to give partners more value and opportunities to work with ExtraHop,” Camp said. “We had a strong 2023, ushered in additional leadership, and it was strategically a good time to level up on a new program, which will enable us to accelerate all the momentum in our category. Working with channel partners is a core piece of the sales program at ExtraHop and, following the injection of additional growth capital earlier this year, the new program will provide partners with the right resources and structure to remain successful during our next growth phase.”

ExtraHop Partners Can Help Security Teams Build 'Powerful' Protection

ExtraHop says partners can serve as consultants for organizations seeking customized solutions to help solve their unique challenges. For instance, working with a channel partner can help organizations discover what a holistic security stack could look like. Ultimately, ExtraHop channel partners function as strategic partners for security teams, helping them make the smartest investments to build the "most powerful" protection against threats.

“Listening to feedback, from both partners and customers, is how we have been able to build solutions that enable enterprises to build business resilience across a number of use cases — and the launch of our new partner program is no different,” Camp said. “We look forward to engaging with partners in new ways, offering new routes to market, and building upon a strong ecosystem of products and services that supports both ExtraHop and partners."

ExtraHop has enhanced its partner program in a number of ways to boost the partner experience, she said.

“Together, these changes will allow partners to receive more recognition for their work in the channel and unlock more ways they can work with ExtraHop,” Camp said.