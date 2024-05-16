7 Channel People of the Week at Amazon, Dell, Zendatta

AWS leadership changes, Dell cyberattacks and a possible US Cellular deal are the focus of this Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 17, 2024

7 Slides
people of the week

Leaders at AWS, Dell and Telarus are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry in the past week. We highlight them in the slideshow above that features the most-read stories on Channel Futures in the past seven days.

One of those stories is AWS' CEO announcing his stepping down and his appointment of a replacement.

Another is an ongoing investigation into a cyberattack on Dell Technologies and the impact it had on operations.

US Cellular is also considering two separate sales of its resources to its competitors, a deal that could help partners and avoid Federal regulation.

It's all in our Channel People of the Week.

Read more about:

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

