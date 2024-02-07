Dell, UK Channel Leader Tomlin to Part Ways

Rob Tomlin is leaving Dell Technologies after five years at the company.

There is no official word as to where Dell’s VP U.K. channel is headed. However, Dell has announced Ian Heath’s appointment as new channel and distribution lead for the U.K., effective April 1. Until then, Heath will work on the transition with Tomlin.

Dell's Rob Tomlin

Tomlin thanked partners on LinkedIn “for going the extra mile for our joint customers.”

“FY24 has been a year packed full of highlights including the launch of partner 1st for Storage, Market share growth and It has been our pleasure to see so many of you continue to grow our joint business at scale. Let’s close out the year in style.. thank you one and all!" he wrote.

Tomlin’s background is distribution, joining Dell from Tech Data (now TD Synnex.)

The news comes just one day after NTT Europe CEO Miriam Murphy announced she is to rejoin TD Synnex as the company’s new president for Europe.

Heath Ready to Lead Dell Channel in U.K.

Heath will be responsible for driving the priority areas revealed this week in the overhauled 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program. This includes growing and modernizing Dell’s core business, building new market opportunities, strengthening collaboration and streamlining the partner experience.

Dell's Ian Heath

Heath’s 10-year career at Dell includes managing the U.K. public sector business and leading the U.K. alliances team. Most recently, he led the EMEA cloud partners business, forging alliances with global and pan-EMEA cloud service providers, telecom providers and multicloud partners.

The exec said he was “delighted to lead Dell Technologies’ channel business in the U.K.”

“My experience has taught me how essential partners are to our business. It takes an ecosystem of suppliers and solution providers of all types to deliver on the promise of digital transformation. At Dell, we have an ingrained recognition that when we work together with partners, we innovate faster for our customers.”

Dell Focused On Partner-First Strategy

Alexandre Brousse, Dell’s head of channel, EMEA, added that he looks forward to working with Heath. He cited “the incredible ecosystem of channel partners and distributors within the U.K. to unleash innovation, drive mutual success and ultimately deliver for our customers. We have unwavering confidence in the power of partnership and are resolutely focused on collaboration through our partner program and Partner-First Strategy for Storage. Ian’s relationship-centric approach and deep knowledge of the U.K. market will be fundamental to capturing new growth, driving impact and extending our leadership.”

Additionally, Steve Young, Dell’s U.K. senior vice president and managing director, said he has known Heath personally for more than 10 years.

“I am confident that Ian’s leadership, strategic vision and industry experience will help deepen our relationships within the channel in the U.K. and ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class capabilities to our customers, together," said Young.