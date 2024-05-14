AWS CEO Adam Selipsky Stepping Down, Successor Named

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky will step down in June, according to an email sent to employees by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Jassy on Tuesday detailed Selipsky's decision to step down from his role as CEO of the cloud giant. Selipsky's last day will be June 3, to be replaced by Matt Garman, who currently serves as senior vice president of AWS sales, marketing and global services.

Amazon's Andy Jassy

"I’ve always had a lot of respect for Adam, and we met several times to discuss the possibility of coming back to lead AWS," Jassy said. "In those conversations, we agreed that if he accepted the role, he’d likely do it for a few years, and that one of the things he’d focus on during that time was helping prepare the next generation of leadership."

Selipsky 'Proud' of AWS Team

AWS' Adam Selipsky

"Leading this amazing team and the AWS business is a big job, and I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished going from a startup to where we are today. In the back of my head I thought there might be another chapter down the road at some point, but I never wanted to distract myself from what we are all working so hard to achieve," Selipsky wrote in his own email to AWS employees. "Given the state of the business and the leadership team, now is an appropriate moment for me to make this transition, and to take the opportunity to spend more time with family for a while, recharge a bit, and create some mental free space to reflect and consider the possibilities."

Selipsky has not said what he intends to do after his time as AWS CEO.

AWS remains the No. 1 public cloud provider, according to data from Synergy Research Group. The Amazon-owned hosting service holds a share of 31% of the market, compared to Microsoft Azure's 25% and Google Cloud's 11%.