In 2024, BeyondTrust partners will see changes to the vendor’s partner program, including new industry specializations, certifications and more.

That’s according to Rob Spee, BeyondTrust’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances. The upcoming changes are part of the company’s ongoing effort to migrate its partner program to an ecosystem approach.

Switching to an ecosystem approach means “recognizing that you need a broad spectrum of partners and not just a spectrum of resellers,” he said.

BeyondTrust's Rob Spee

“Each region has a named ecosystem,” Spee said. “We know who our target reseller is, who our target GSI, our target technology alliance partners and service delivery partners are. So we are really intentional about saying, 'this is the select group of five to 10 partners in the ecosystem that we're working with.'

"What's really different though is we've had those different partner types for years; that's not new. But what's new is the orchestration of those partners and really intentionally getting them to work together. So before, it was kind of single-threaded. You might work with one or the other, but not trying to bring three, four or five together into an account doing different things, offering different elements of value along the buyer journey. So that's really the change. It's a very multi-threaded, but orchestrated approach.”

New for BeyondTrust Partners

BeyondTrust is expanding and improving its partner sales, pre-sales and post-sales implementation training and certification programs to improve its partner enablement experience, Spee said.

“BeyondTrust is in the process of building new ways to track and measure partner value," he said. “Once those are in place, we can migrate our partner program from a tiered program based on sales revenue to a program based on partner capabilities and value added to the customer experience. That will level the playing field for partners and drive more partner value for our customers.”

Learn more about BeyondTrust's evolving approach to the channel in the slideshow above.