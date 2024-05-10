7 Channel People of the Week at Broadcom, Sprinklr, Intelisys

VMware concessions from Broadcom, layoffs at Sprinklr and IT-related remarks from Warren Buffett are the focus of this Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 10, 2024

7 Slides
Channel people of the week

Leaders at Broadcom, Sprinklr and Canalys are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry in the past week. We highlight them in the slideshow above that features the most-read stories on Channel Futures in the past seven days.

One of those stories is Broadcom offering additional details that it hopes will alleviate partner concerns about its $61 billion acquisition of VMware.

Another is the sentence for a Ukraine-based malicious hacker whose ransomware attack impacted a number of partners. A federal judge in Texas gave him jail time, a decision that some partners see as a win for the industry.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett also turned his attention to IT distributors during a public meeting, a discussion that some in the industry believe reflect growing interest in distribution.

It's our Channel People of the Week.

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

