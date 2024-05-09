At Boomi World, CEO Lucas Claims AI Is Underhyped

BOOMI WORLD — If you think AI is overhyped with all the attention it gets, Boomi CEO Steve Lucas disagrees with you.

“I think it’s underhyped, is what I think,” Lucas said at Boomi World. “I think people are a little skittish and cautious about it.

“The rate and pace of innovation is like nothing I've ever seen. Now, that may be a little bit of hyperbole, but really not that much," he added. "What I would draw everyone's attention to is, what were we doing 18 months ago? We were meeting ChatGPT. What are we doing today? We're meeting agents that can code. Are they perfect at it? No, we haven't replaced our engineers. Certainly not. But that was 18 months. It's not really a choice.”

Boomi CEO on stage at Boomi World 2024 in Denver, May 8.

Boomi CEO on stage at Boomi World 2024 in Denver, May 8.

Lucas said Boomi’s AI agents can help customers as they experiment with generative AI use cases.

“Experimentation now is a very good thing. And if you talk to most organizations, they're trying out things, understanding different scenarios,” he said. “We want to aid in that experimentation, the exploration, the understanding. But the time to explore and experiment is not five years from now. It's now.”

See our slideshow above for more on the AI revolution at Boomi World, plus a visit by "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders.

