New AWS CEO Garman Needs to ‘Catch Up on the AI Side,’ ‘Get Better With … Enterprise’

Constellation Research, Techaisle and Asperitas Consulting assess Adam Selipsky’s departure and the challenges facing Matt Garman. Plus, this week’s cloud computing new roundup features tidbits about Alkira, AWS Germany and DigitalOcean.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

May 16, 2024

7 Slides
AWS CEO

Most of this week’s cloud computing news roundup focuses on the impacts of the surprise AWS CEO announcement from Tuesday.

Recall that Amazon Web Services said Adam Selipsky is stepping down, to be replaced by Matt Garman. Garman has spent 17 years at the company, most recently as senior vice president of sales, marketing and global services. Selipsky has served as AWS CEO since 2021, smack dab in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent frenzy of cloud computing adoption.

Now, analysts from Constellation Research and Techaisle share their thoughts about how Garman will do as AWS CEO, and channel partner Asperitas Consulting chimes in as well. One key takeaway has to do with recommendations around AWS catching up in AI and among enterprises. Check it out in the slideshow above.

But, in an effort to keep this week’s assessment of top cloud news for partners from being all-AWS, we’ve also got some nuggets concerning multicloud networking provider Alkira and indie cloud vendor DigitalOcean. Well, and we’ve included another piece of AWS-related news, too, from Europe, though we’ve kept it short.

Click the image above to get started.

