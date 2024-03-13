Google Cloud Exec Takes Top Role at Equinix

Google Cloud exec Adaire Fox-Martin is taking on the top job at data center operator Equinix.

Fox-Martin has led the Google Cloud Go-to-Market group since January 2023. Her responsibilities encompassed sales, professional services, partner ecosystem and customer success. Before that, she served as the head of Google Ireland. Prior to joining Google Cloud nearly three years ago, Fox-Martin spent almost 14 years at SAP and another 18 years at Oracle.

In 2020, Fox-Martin joined the Equinix board of directors. The institutional knowledge she has gained in the intervening years makes her an ideal shoo-in, now that current Equinix CEO and President Charles Meyers has decided to assume the role of executive chairman with the company. Meyers joined Equinix 14 years ago and was named CEO in 2018 after his predecessor, Steve Smith, resigned due to “exercising poor judgment with respect to an employee matter.”

Peter Van Camp, who currently holds the executive chairman title, is becoming special advisor to the board.

With all the chess moves to be completed, Google Cloud’s Fox-Martin will not officially become Equinix CEO until the second quarter. Meyers said she is the right person for the job.

"Digital transformation is reshaping the basis of competition for industries across the globe, and the rapid adoption of AI is accelerating that dynamic,” Meyers said. "These pivotal shifts have created an extraordinary demand environment for digital infrastructure, and our distinctive advantages create an exceptional long-term opportunity for Equinix. I am confident that Adaire's capabilities and experience will be deeply additive to our team and our culture, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers, fuel our growth and unlock the extraordinary power of Platform Equinix.”

Fox-Martin agreed.

"In today's dynamic digital landscape, Equinix has uniquely amassed global reach, highly differentiated ecosystems, strong partner relationships, and an innovative range of product and service offerings,” she said. “Coupled with my passionate belief in the vision, mission and values of Equinix, I am excited to leverage my experience in driving business transformations and building for scale to drive continued innovation and growth at Equinix.”

It’s not yet clear who might replace Fox-Martin at Google Cloud.

For Equinix, the leadership transition comes after unveiling stronger-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company beat forecasts for its per-share numbers, though it did not meet predictions for revenue. Even so, its most recent quarterly figures showed a 15% increase in revenue and a nearly 74% rise in net income.

Some of that likely had to do with the data center operator’s approach to artificial intelligence. The company last fall took the wraps off its AI-powered prospecting tool for partners, who, in the second quarter of the year alone, brought in 40% of new bookings and almost 60% of new customers. The former figure exceeded the predictions of Equinix’s first-ever global channel chief, Jules Johnston, who was hired in 2021. At the time, Johnston said she wanted partners to account for more than 30% of sales at Equinix.

Equinix also has been active in cloud, SASE, edge services and more amid organizations’ insatiable appetites for technology.

Shares of Equinix were trading lower on March 13, the day after the announcement that Fox-Martin will step in as CEO.