ConvergeOne (C1) has unveiled two executive promotions that it says will be instrumental in driving the company’s transformation and growth strategy.

Meghan Keough is the company’s first chief marketing officer and Tamara Shaw is its first chief transformation officer. The executive promotions come on the heels of the company’s announcement last week of C1 Elly, a vendor-agnostic, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered assistant that helps organizations leverage all of their data across their applications, including voice and digital data that has historically been siloed in CRM, ERP and ITSM systems.

C1's Meghan Keough

“As an organization, we are building an incredible team by investing in our people and bringing in top talent,” said Jeffrey Russell, C1’s CEO. “Our expanding executive leadership team reflects the continued focus on ensuring a diverse set of leaders that brings a wide spectrum of ideas to the business based on different experiences and perspectives. With Meghan and Tamara, 40% of our executive leaders are now women. I’m thrilled to recognize these proven leaders and have them be part of accelerating C1’s ability to help our customers elevate the connected human experience.”

Executive Promotions Mark Strategic Shift

Keough’s promotion marks a strategic shift, with the prioritization of marketing as a key driver of C1’s transformation and business growth. She joined C1 as senior vice president of marketing in August 2023, most recently having held executive leadership positions at 8x8, PROS, Oracle and Siebel.

Keough will reimagine the C1 brand and go-to-marketing strategy, strengthening its market position to drive profitable revenue growth. As the first CMO for C1, Keough will also serve on C1’s executive leadership team.

“The introduction of the CMO position at C1 reflects who we are as a company now,” Russell said. “Meghan’s leadership in this pivotal role will help drive our go to market efforts and fuel our brand evolution to deliver our next phase of growth. We are better positioned than ever to deliver value, drive innovation and create deeper customer connections.”

C1's Tamara Shaw

Shaw’s promotion reflects C1’s strategic emphasis on ensuring organizational agility, readiness and sustained relevance in the current environment of accelerating technological change, rapidly shifting customer expectations and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Shaw has been with C1 for more than 10 years and most recently served as vice president of transformation and integration. In her new role, she will lead the transformation of C1’s operations and applications to improve customer experience.

Shaw will also serve on C1’s executive leadership team.

“Tamara has been instrumental in driving significant operational improvements to the business, including launching our Global Innovation and Capability Center in Hyderabad, India, which has had an incredible impact on our ability to deliver elevated connected human experiences for our customers,” Russell said.