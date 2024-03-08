Hope Galley has accepted the role of Juniper Networks' vice president of Americas channels.

In the role, she'll lead strategy and market expansion through partners. She announced her hiring on LinkedIn on conjunction with International Women's day.

"As we celebrate the principles of this year's theme, 'Invest: Accelerate Progress for Women,' I am proud to be surrounded by such talented individuals," Galley wrote.

Galley, a longtime Cisco partner sales leader, is joining a company that is awaiting a merger.

HPE is set to buy Juniper Networks for about $14 billion. The deal, which would close near the end of the year pending regulatory approval, helps both companies edge closer to Cisco in market share.

Who Is Hope Galley?

Galley worked at Cisco from 2000-2024, bringing deep roots within channel. She started as a channel account manager and moved to manager of channel operations for public sector at the IT giant. In 2018 she started directing sales for software and services in the Cisco America's partner organization.

At last check, she was the senior sales director for Meraki, working within Cisco's routes to market.

She'll join Ben Fallon, who was also previously worked in Cisco Meraki sales before joining Juniper. Fallon this month saw his role change from vice president of global partner and commercial sales to vice president of global demand and commercial sales.