Majesco, a cloud insurance software provider, has hired Tina Gravel, previously with Quantexa, as its vice president of global alliances.

In her new role, Gravel is responsible for leading and expanding Majesco’s global alliances strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth and customer success through its partner ecosystem working with systems integrators.

Gravel previously was Quantexa’s vice president and global head of channel sales. Before that, she was AppGate’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances.

“I started my career within insurance software, and when this role was presented to me, I was excited about the opportunity to join a leader in the space,” she said. “The interesting aspect of this is that I get to exercise all my skills acquired over the years, as there are elements of direct sales, partnering, cloud computing and cybersecurity that enter my work here.”

Global Alliances Leader's To-Do List

At the top of Gravel’s to-do list is “listen, listen and listen again internally."

Majesco's Tina Gravel

“Once I complete that work, I will go and listen to how I might serve the partners,” she said. “Majesco is very new to partnering. We are having our very first partner advisory event this summer. I am excited with the possibilities.”

With every role, you learn and apply what you have learned to the next opportunity, Gravel said.

“This is no exception,” she said. “I have worked in exceptional companies and have learned many lessons over the years. I look forward to adding value to my partner alliance work here at Majesco. The more time I have worked with partners though, the less it becomes about advising partners how to do things, and the more it becomes about me learning more about their business and what they need for success, and helping my firm adapt to those needs. I hope to bring some of the partner program and go-to market work I have done in the past to help Majesco expand in the short term. As I learn more, we shall see about applicability and fit.”

Overall, Gravel’s goal is to expand Majesco’s business through its partner ecosystem in a profitable way “while delivering solutions that allow our mutual customers to adapt, evolve and thrive in this extremely transformational time we live in.”