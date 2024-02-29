Despite February being a short month, nearly 50 more Channel People on the Move fill the pages of the image gallery above.

And to be honest, this barely scratches the surface of new hires and promotions in a very active indirect sales channel.

For example, the biggest IT companies and distributors were busy last month. Cisco named a new partner marketing manager and TD Synnex brought back a former exec as president in Europe.

The cable companies also were busy adding to their employee rolls. Comcast Business named a series of "channelites," while Cox Business' RapidScale named a new senior manager of solution engineering and a new cloud solutions consultant.

Nextiva, Genesys, Telesystem and Avant were among those in the traditional telco channel getting in on the act.

If we don't quench your thirst for new hires and promotions in the channel often enough with our monthly galleries, remember you can keep up to speed in real time by checking out our page dedicated to the topic.