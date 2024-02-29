Sponsored By

Channel People on the Move: AT&T, C1, Mitel, TD Synnex, More

This month's people on the move also features new hires and promotions at Arelion, Cisco, Comcast Business, Cox, Telarus and more.

Craig Galbraith

March 1, 2024

39 Slides

Despite February being a short month, nearly 50 more Channel People on the Move fill the pages of the image gallery above.

And to be honest, this barely scratches the surface of new hires and promotions in a very active indirect sales channel.

For example, the biggest IT companies and distributors were busy last month. Cisco named a new partner marketing manager and TD Synnex brought back a former exec as president in Europe.

The cable companies also were busy adding to their employee rolls. Comcast Business named a series of "channelites," while Cox Business' RapidScale named a new senior manager of solution engineering and a new cloud solutions consultant.

Nextiva, Genesys, Telesystem and Avant were among those in the traditional telco channel getting in on the act.

If we don't quench your thirst for new hires and promotions in the channel often enough with our monthly galleries, remember you can keep up to speed in real time by checking out our page dedicated to the topic.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo