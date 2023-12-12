Sponsored By

Secureworks, SentinelOne Launch New Go-to-Market Channel ProgramSecureworks, SentinelOne Launch New Go-to-Market Channel Program

The program builds on the companies' earlier technical integration.

Edward Gately

December 12, 2023

3 Min Read
SentinelOne, Secureworks team on channel program
dizain/Shutterstock

Secureworks has launched a joint go-to-market (GTM) channel program with SentinelOne that aims to get businesses cyber secure quickly.

The new channel program brings together Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity Complete, two fully integrated cybersecurity solutions, to simplify risk management and reduce time to value by utilizing cyber expertise, threat intelligence and technology.

The new channel program builds on the companies’ technological integration that they announced earlier in 2023. The solution gives customers access to two threat intelligence teams and 24/7 managed threat detection and response. With this insight, businesses can detect a wider range of threats more rapidly and maximize security investments, the companies said.

The Secureworks and SentinelOne program is available globally via the cybersecurity partner community.

Chris Bell, Secureworks’ vice president of strategy and corporate development, said both SentinelOne and Secureworks want partners to rake in profit by providing the best business outcomes for customers.

Secureworks' Chris Bell

Secureworks' Chris Bell

“Both companies have established great relationships in the channel, and joining forces enables us to synergistically drive better engagement with mutual partners and deliver better value,” he said. “Our built-in integration enables mutual customers to improve cyber defenses by incorporating best-of-breed endpoint data from SentinelOne into an overall view of network, identity system, cloud and other apps within the Taegis platform. The seamless integration of two best-in-class solutions and new discounting make our bundle a clear winner in the market.”

Both Companies' Partners to Gain from New Channel Program

The companies designed the program to benefit partners of both Secureworks and SentinelOne, Bell said.

“Partners can sell SentinelOne Singularity Complete plus Cloud Funnel with Secureworks Taegis MXDR and receive an unprecedented discount from both companies on a standard basis,” he said. “The enhanced standard discounts provide a powerful incentive to partners. In order to promote this channel bundle, we have worked together to produce a wide variety of joint content that paints a compelling picture of the impact of the partnership, and the deep and seamless integration we have developed.”

The joint program offers solution providers enhanced training, the Secureworks and SentinelOne bidirectional technology integration, as well as access to hundreds of API integrations at no additional cost and joint marketing activity at a partner level.

“Our goal over the next year is to collaborate with specific focus partners in each region to enable them to help drive value in their markets and deliver the best security outcomes possible for customers,” Bell said. 

SentinelOne's Ken Marks

SentinelOne's Ken Marks

"At SentinelOne, our mission is to arm organizations with the tools they need to respond to cyber threats swiftly and effectively," said Ken Marks, SentinelOne’s vice president of worldwide channel. “Teaming up with Secureworks is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to delivering on that mission. Together with Secureworks, we can provide every company, regardless of size or budget, with access to world-leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based cybersecurity technology that enables them to secure the entire enterprise in a simple, unified way.”

Read more about:

MSPsPartner ProgramsProducts and Services

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified