Secureworks has launched a joint go-to-market (GTM) channel program with SentinelOne that aims to get businesses cyber secure quickly.

The new channel program brings together Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity Complete, two fully integrated cybersecurity solutions, to simplify risk management and reduce time to value by utilizing cyber expertise, threat intelligence and technology.

The new channel program builds on the companies’ technological integration that they announced earlier in 2023. The solution gives customers access to two threat intelligence teams and 24/7 managed threat detection and response. With this insight, businesses can detect a wider range of threats more rapidly and maximize security investments, the companies said.

The Secureworks and SentinelOne program is available globally via the cybersecurity partner community.

Chris Bell, Secureworks’ vice president of strategy and corporate development, said both SentinelOne and Secureworks want partners to rake in profit by providing the best business outcomes for customers.

Secureworks' Chris Bell

“Both companies have established great relationships in the channel, and joining forces enables us to synergistically drive better engagement with mutual partners and deliver better value,” he said. “Our built-in integration enables mutual customers to improve cyber defenses by incorporating best-of-breed endpoint data from SentinelOne into an overall view of network, identity system, cloud and other apps within the Taegis platform. The seamless integration of two best-in-class solutions and new discounting make our bundle a clear winner in the market.”

Both Companies' Partners to Gain from New Channel Program

The companies designed the program to benefit partners of both Secureworks and SentinelOne, Bell said.

“Partners can sell SentinelOne Singularity Complete plus Cloud Funnel with Secureworks Taegis MXDR and receive an unprecedented discount from both companies on a standard basis,” he said. “The enhanced standard discounts provide a powerful incentive to partners. In order to promote this channel bundle, we have worked together to produce a wide variety of joint content that paints a compelling picture of the impact of the partnership, and the deep and seamless integration we have developed.”

The joint program offers solution providers enhanced training, the Secureworks and SentinelOne bidirectional technology integration, as well as access to hundreds of API integrations at no additional cost and joint marketing activity at a partner level.

“Our goal over the next year is to collaborate with specific focus partners in each region to enable them to help drive value in their markets and deliver the best security outcomes possible for customers,” Bell said.

SentinelOne's Ken Marks

"At SentinelOne, our mission is to arm organizations with the tools they need to respond to cyber threats swiftly and effectively," said Ken Marks, SentinelOne’s vice president of worldwide channel. “Teaming up with Secureworks is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to delivering on that mission. Together with Secureworks, we can provide every company, regardless of size or budget, with access to world-leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based cybersecurity technology that enables them to secure the entire enterprise in a simple, unified way.”