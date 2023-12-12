Picus Security, a a breach and attack simulation (BAS) provider, has launched a new MSSP partner program.

The new Picus Security MSSP Program provides the flexibility MSSPs need to introduce automated validation services and generate new recurring revenues quickly, according to the company. It features interval-based and continuous licensing options.

With interval-based licensing, MSSPs can buy credits for a validation assessment. Then, once customers are ready to advance their security program maturity and increase the frequency of assessments, they can switch to a continuous licensing model.

Picus Security Offers MSSPs Simplicity

“With this new MSSP program, it’s never been simpler for managed service providers to get the consistent and accurate validation insights needed to improve security outcomes for clients,” said Ryan Kunker, Picus Security’s senior director of channels and alliances. “By shining a light on security effectiveness in areas such as security control validation, automated security validation presents an enormous opportunity for MSSPs to improve security outcomes for clients and identify new upsell opportunities.”

Picus Security's Ryan Kunker

In addition to real-world threat simulation, the Picus Security platform also offers asset and vulnerability discovery, attack path mapping, detection engineering as code, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based threat profiling — capabilities that help MSSPs to manage customers’ threat exposure even more efficiently, according to the company. To enable MSSPs to validate the security of multiple clients simultaneously, the platform also offers a multitenant portal.

Security validation powered by BAS is a core pillar of continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), the company said. It helps security teams to understand if security controls provide the coverage needed to defend organizations against the latest threats, including ransomware and advanced persistent threats. Gartner estimates security services providers that adopt cybersecurity validation assessments will see an improvement of more than 5% in their acquisition, retention and upsell rates.

“Now more than ever, every dollar spent in the security budget must be carefully weighed on merit and returned value,” said Darren Humphries, Acora Group’s CISO and CTO partner. “For strengthening the security of our own company portfolio and that of our customers, Picus is a key tool that helps us measure the efficacy of the protective security tools we use, as well as our detective security operations center (SOC) and security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities."