Qualys partners can look forward to the debut of a “modernized” partner program in early 2024 to fuel further growth.

That’s according to Barb Huelskamp, Qualys’ senior vice president of global channels and alliances. She joined Qualys in this role last month.

Huelskamp previously was Alteryx’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances. Before that, she was ISV go to market acceleration leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Qualys' Barb Huelskamp

“My first week was actually attending the Qualys Security Conference (QSC), which was fantastic, getting to meet our entire team, customers and many of our top partners,” she said., “Since then I’ve really been working cross-functionally to look at how we continue to modernize our next generation of the partner program. Qualys has had a partner program and a partner team for quite some time, and we are just looking to modernize that and take the program to the next level, really integrating it with our growth strategy.”

Qualys Partners Contributing to Growth

Last month, Qualys reported its third-quarter 2023 earnings, which included a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue, from $125.6 million to $142 million, and a 68% increase in profit, from $27.7 million to $46.5 million.

“There's an opportunity for us to accelerate growth through our partners,” Heulskamp said. “They have deep and broad customer relationships. So how can we work with them?

"When you think about how we're continuing to innovate on our platform, how do we continue to innovate with our program, with our partners so that they are also providing and returning value to our customers? I'm very proud to be joining an organization that, despite a tough year for many organizations facing economic headwinds, we are still growing, we are profitable, and we want to drive that growth and that innovation through our partners. Our partners have done very well finding and reaching new markets and customers. So how can we fertilize that.”

