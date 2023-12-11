TD Synnex launches Microsoft 365 Copilot program

TD Synnex has launched its Enablement Journey for Microsoft 365 Copilot, a program that aims to prepare partners for navigating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workplace productivity.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI tool that can help partners and their SMB customers enhance efficiency, foster innovation and boost productivity.

“In our 2023 Direction of Technology Report, we saw a 625% year-over-year increase in interest in AI among partners,” said Sergio Farache, TD Synnex’s chief strategy officer. “This is further evidence of how this is a significant opportunity with a high upside in sales and services for partners. At the same time, it’s a natural adjacency of their existing competencies and an excellent example of taking advantage of the AI opportunity with a high return.”

TD Synnex's Sergio Farache

Through TD Synnex’s Microsoft partnership, partners can gain a competitive edge in the SMB market through the training and enablement provided, the distributor said. Copilot also includes enterprise-grade security, privacy, compliance and responsible AI to ensure all data processing happens inside a Microsoft 365 tenant, using technology Microsoft 365 customers have relied on for years.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Part of Destination AI

Microsoft 365 Copilot is now part of TD Synnex's Destination AI program, which aims to ensure the proper understanding of the AI opportunity across multiple technology and vertical domains, Farache said.

By adding Copilot enablement to Destination AI, customers can access enablement, as well as a wide range of AI applications and services that run on Microsoft 365 and Azure, such as computer vision, natural language processing and data analytics.

“We have a best-in-class portfolio of vendors covering AI infrastructure, AI-embedded software, and AI foundational models that we have been building for years prior to 2023,” Farache said. “We will continue expanding this portfolio to ensure that our partners have access to all leading technologies. We will also continue expanding vendor-specific AI programs like this one to accelerate time to market, reduce cost and increase partner adoption.”

TD Synnex also has a data and AI practice builder to help partners embrace the data maturity model required to maximize AI benefits and drive proper adoption, he said.

“We are expanding our labs, centers of excellence and services capabilities to ensure that partners receive the proper support in the AI adoption journey, and look forward to sharing more about those developing programs and capabilities in the coming months," Farache said.

“Recognized as the 2023 Microsoft Operational Excellence Partner of the Year, TD Synnex is perfectly positioned to help partners on their AI journeys with this new and dynamic tool,” said David Smith, Microsoft’s vice president of worldwide channel sales. “We’re encouraging enterprise and SMB businesses to anchor on this wave of innovation to transform with more precision than ever before.”