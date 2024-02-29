Channel Futures is proud to present the 2024 Technology Advisor 101, the very best technology consultants in the agent channel.

The TA 101 spotlights the top performers in the tech advisory space, which continues to grow its influence among customers via sales of business communications services, connectivity, customer experience and cybersecurity. These individuals in the slideshow above, alphabetically L-Z, represent the most outstanding technology consulting companies.

You can find the A-K list here and read a more in-depth explanation of the Technology Advisor 101 programhere.

All honorees on the Technology Advisor 101 work at a company that operates at least part of its business in an agent model. This is where the supplier manages the technology solution that the partner sources, then bills the end customer and gives the partner a monthly commission. You won't find distributors or vendors on our list of best technology consultants and advisors, just customer-facing partners.

The honorees stand out for their client-centricity, peer leadership, industry advocacy and business performance.

We look forward to honoring the winners in person at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

Once you've reviewed our slideshow above highlighting these top technology advisor firms, download our free digital edition, "2024 Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101."

