Sponsored By

Best Technology Consultants 2024: Top 101 Agents & Advisors Ranked (L-Z)

This is the second half of our list recognizing the best technology consultants and advisors in the agent model for 2024.

James Anderson

March 4, 2024

51 Slides
2024 TA 101: Best Technology Consultants (L-Z)

Channel Futures is proud to present the 2024 Technology Advisor 101, the very best technology consultants in the agent channel.

The TA 101 spotlights the top performers in the tech advisory space, which continues to grow its influence among customers via sales of business communications services, connectivity, customer experience and cybersecurity. These individuals in the slideshow above, alphabetically L-Z, represent the most outstanding technology consulting companies.

You can find the A-K list here and read a more in-depth explanation of the Technology Advisor 101 programhere.

All honorees on the Technology Advisor 101 work at a company that operates at least part of its business in an agent model. This is where the supplier manages the technology solution that the partner sources, then bills the end customer and gives the partner a monthly commission. You won't find distributors or vendors on our list of best technology consultants and advisors, just customer-facing partners.

The honorees stand out for their client-centricity, peer leadership, industry advocacy and business performance.

We look forward to honoring the winners in person at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

Once you've reviewed our slideshow above highlighting these top technology advisor firms, download our free digital edition, "2024 Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101."

Related:Best Technology Consultants 2024: Top 101 Agents &amp; Advisors Ranked (A-K)

Read more about:

AgentsCP Expo

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo