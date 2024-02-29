Ingram Micro Latest in Channel to Cut Workers

Ingram Micro has confirmed layoffs impacting a “small fraction” of its workforce. It ashed hundreds of workers last year.

Among the layoffs are 60 employees who are losing their jobs as Ingram Micro shuts down its facility in O’Fallon, Missouri. A WARN notice filed with the Missouri Office of Workforce Development confirms the layoffs and facility shuttering.

Ingram Micro sent us the following statement:

“Ingram Micro has implemented a targeted reduction in force. This move was done to better align our resources, and to improve efficiency and utilization of our processing facilities. Although this decision impacted a small fraction of our workforce, we recognize the significance of these changes to those directly affected and will support them throughout this transition.”

Chatter on TheLayoff.com was minimal. However, one employee confirmed they were among those pink-slipped in Missouri. And another had this to say about the layoffs:

“They didn’t specify how many, made it sound like less than last time and that the layoffs happened to mostly ‘smaller’ roles except ‘one big one.’”

Ingram Micro Latest of Many Tech Companies Laying Off Workers This Year

Ingram Micro is the latest company doing business in the channel to shed workers since the start of the year. Others include Cisco, which is laying off more than 4,000 workers, Genesys, DocuSign, Zoom, Okta, Proofpoint, Salesforce and more.

Last July, we reported Ingram Micro layoffs that sent hundreds of employees packing,

Ingram Micro confirmed those layoffs, citing local and global market conditions. The company refused to provide details outside of a short statement:

“Ingram Micro did announce some changes to the team. These were made as a result of changing global and local market conditions, and we realize these changes are significant to those impacted. We will continue to invest in developing our teams to adapt to market opportunities and provide the best experience to our channel partners.”