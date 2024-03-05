Sponsored By

Latest Big Channel M&A: Cohesity-Veritas, Broadcom-VMware EUC

Two recent blockbuster deals are Cohesity's purchase of Veritas' data protection business and Broadcom offloading VMware EUC. But there are many more the channel should keep tabs on.

Craig Galbraith

March 6, 2024

12 Slides
Latest big M&A impacting the channel

Big M&A affecting channel partners and the companies whose products they sell kept going strong in the past month.

One of the biggest deals was Cohesity buying Veritas' data protection business in a deal that Cohesity says makes it worth $7 billion. The other was the latest in the ongoing Broadcom-VMware saga, with the former selling off the latter's end-user computer business after finalizing its purchase of the company last fall.

But there are many more smaller deals to highlight involving managed service providers and technology advisors that didn't make as big of a splash in the headlines but might more directly impact the partner community: Upstack and Evergreen to name a couple.

See our slideshow above for the big M&A that impacted the channel in February.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

