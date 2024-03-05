Big M&A affecting channel partners and the companies whose products they sell kept going strong in the past month.

One of the biggest deals was Cohesity buying Veritas' data protection business in a deal that Cohesity says makes it worth $7 billion. The other was the latest in the ongoing Broadcom-VMware saga, with the former selling off the latter's end-user computer business after finalizing its purchase of the company last fall.

But there are many more smaller deals to highlight involving managed service providers and technology advisors that didn't make as big of a splash in the headlines but might more directly impact the partner community: Upstack and Evergreen to name a couple.

See our slideshow above for the big M&A that impacted the channel in February.