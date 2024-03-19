We won't blame you if you got lost in the massive 2024 Channel Partners Expo Hall, part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, held March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

Some vendors and distributors went all out this year, both in size and color. You might call Telarus the grand champion, as it showcased the largest booth our event has ever seen. The booth of T-Mobile for Business was another not to be missed. And how could you miss it? It stood stories tall as you walked into the hall.

The hall also featured NASCAR, a country theme and much more. See our slideshow above for some of the booths that stood out the most.

Then, start to think about our next event — the fall 2024 MSP Summit in Atlanta — for all who sell managed services. Sign up here to get notified for when registration opens. It won't be long till we see you again!