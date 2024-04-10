Look for everyone from Accenture and SADA to Kyndryl and Orca Security — and quite a few more. Plus, some fun shots.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

April 10, 2024

22 Slides
Google Cloud Next '24 sign

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — One of the biggest attractions at any major event is the expo hall, and that's proving to be no exception at this week's Google Cloud Next ’24.

Hundreds of companies are crowding the show floor, so we had to make the hard choices and whittle down our photo coverage to just a handful of those names. We focused largely on Google Cloud partner award winners, as well as brands Channel Futures readers know well. As a hint, look for everyone from Accenture and SADA to Kyndryl and Orca Security — and quite a few more.

Google Cloud Next ’24 is replete with vendors and partners doubling down on AI, which was apparent in the keynote, in one-on-one conversations and, of course, in the expo hall. Along the way, though, we made sure to capture some of the fun attendees were having at Google Cloud Next ’24, too.

Check out the activity from the Google Cloud Next ’24 expo hall in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal