GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — One of the biggest attractions at any major event is the expo hall, and that's proving to be no exception at this week's Google Cloud Next ’24.

Hundreds of companies are crowding the show floor, so we had to make the hard choices and whittle down our photo coverage to just a handful of those names. We focused largely on Google Cloud partner award winners, as well as brands Channel Futures readers know well. As a hint, look for everyone from Accenture and SADA to Kyndryl and Orca Security — and quite a few more.

Google Cloud Next ’24 is replete with vendors and partners doubling down on AI, which was apparent in the keynote, in one-on-one conversations and, of course, in the expo hall. Along the way, though, we made sure to capture some of the fun attendees were having at Google Cloud Next ’24, too.

Check out the activity from the Google Cloud Next ’24 expo hall in the slideshow above.