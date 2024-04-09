“Enterprises can do things today that just were impossible with AI before,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at Google Cloud Next '24 in Las Vegas.

Google Cloud Next '24 entering keynote

Google Cloud Next '24 in Las Vegas, April 9.

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — Google Cloud kicked off its Next ’24 event Tuesday with 30,000 people in the keynote audience.

The world’s third-largest public cloud provider is holding its latest annual customer and partner event in Las Vegas this week.

All in all, there were more than 2,500 partners on hand and 400 sponsors in the keynote arena, said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

(In case you missed our earlier coverage, check out the news on Google Cloud’s 2024 partners of the year, which include some names very familiar to Channel Futures readers, as well as Kurian’s preview for the major news coming out of Next ’24).

If you didn’t attend in person or watch online, here’s a little hint about what to expect from Next ’24: anything and everything AI — especially around Google Gemini. As Kurian put it to the audience, “Enterprises can do things today that just were impossible with AI before.”

Check out our coverage of Kurian’s Next ’24 keynote in the slideshow above.

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
