Accenture says it's acquiring Navisite, the large MSP that also bills itself as a "digital transformation provider," to bolster its application and infrastructure managed services capabilities in North America.

Accenture, the global professional services giant, provides a wide range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Navisite offers application software maintenance, enterprise hosting and cloud desktop services. It has customers worldwide.

The acquisition will enhance Accenture's ability to help U.S. and Canadian clients modernize for artificial intelligence (AI) by building a strong digital core steeped in data, cloud and AI, the company said.

Accenture isn't saying how much it's paying for Navisite, a deal that is subject to customary closing conditions.

Accenture's Manish Sharma

“Our clients feel a sense of urgency to modernize their enterprise and they continue to call on Accenture for help in critical areas where we excel,” said Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America. “With skills steeped in cloud, infrastructure and application services, Navisite’s talented team expands our ability to help clients embrace new technologies and ways of working, to unlock the next level of business reinvention.”

This is the latest of numerous Accenture acquisitions. It’s also acquiring Work & Co, and has acquired Vocatus, OnProcess Technologies, 6point6 and more.

More Managed Services for Customers

Based in Andover, Massachusetts, Navisite’s team of about 1,500 people will join Accenture’s infrastructure engineering practice. With more than 400 cloud engineers, Navisite is known for its extensive experience across multiple cloud providers, enterprise applications and digital technologies, serving clients in technology, business services, health care, life sciences and manufacturing.

Navisite's Mark Clayman

“Through the hard work and dedication of our teams, we have been a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands,” said Mark Clayman, Navisite’s CEO. “Accenture is the ideal partner for Navisite’s next chapter as we expand and enhance our client service offering to drive our growth, while creating exciting new opportunities for our people. Together with Accenture, we will be well-positioned to scale our services and deliver practical guidance for clients seeking to modernize and build more agile, resilient and expanding businesses.”